Menu

Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Hospitalized Prince Philip has successful heart procedure

items.[0].image.alt
scrippsgraphic
Prince Philip admitted to hospital for 'pre-existing' condition, Buckingham Palace says
Posted at 7:06 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 07:06:13-05

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure in a London hospital.

The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II,  “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.” It said he is expected to remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Philip has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s. Daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday that Philip’s condition was “slightly improving.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020