Penny dreadful: Georgia man receives final paycheck in coins

Posted at 4:42 AM, Mar 25, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man says he was given $915 worth of pennies as a form of payment from his previous employer. Andreas Flaten says he was shocked to see a pile of oily coins at the end of his driveway earlier this month. Atop the pile was an envelope with Flaten’s final paystub and an explicit parting message. Flaten says he left his job at A OK Walker Autoworks in November but had difficulty getting his final paycheck, even turning to the Georgia Department of Labor for help. In mid-March, Flaten says he found the pennies in the driveway. Shop owner Miles Walker says he doesn't remember dropping off the pennies. 

