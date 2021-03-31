Menu

Two space fans get seats on billionaire's private flight

AP
In this photo provided by SpaceX, Jared Isaacman, from left to right, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose for a photo, Monday, March 29, 2021, from the SpaceX launch tower at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX via AP)
Private Spaceflight
Posted at 6:04 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 06:04:30-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire's private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans. The newest passengers are a scientist-educator from Arizona and a Seattle-area data engineer whose college buddy actually won the seat in a lottery but gave him the prize. The two were introduced Tuesday as the newest crew members. They will join tech businessman Jared Isaacman, who's paying for the three-day ride around the globe this fall while also raising money for St.  Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.  An employee of St. Jude's was previously selected as a passenger.

