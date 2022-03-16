Mexican journalist killed 6 weeks after colleague's murder

ZITACUARO, Mexico (AP) — Six weeks ago, journalist Armando Linares choked up in a video announcing the killing of a colleague and promised to continue doing journalism that exposed the corrupt. Now Linares too has been gunned down — the eighth journalist killed in Mexico this year. Linares continued to publish the Monitor Michoacan online news site after the death of camera operator Roberto Toledo. The site included stories about the monarch butterflies that winter in the mountains, butterfly-related festivities and other hyper-local news — occasionally including criticism of officials. On Tuesday evening, Linares himself was shot and killed at his Zitacuaro home. Authorities have not provided a suspected motive.