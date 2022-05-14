Watch
NewsNational

Actions

"Chrisley Knows Best" stars to stand trial in Atlanta

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
This April 2, 2017, photo shows Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife Julie Chrisley at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to start Monday, May 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 13:15:37-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to get underway Monday in Atlanta.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.

An accountant who worked for them also faces charges. All three have pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is set for Monday with opening statements expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019