Expert: Chauvin did not take actions of 'reasonable officer'

AP
In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during pretrial motions, prior to continuing jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via Pool)
George Floyd Officer Trial
Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 13, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors’ case against former Officer Derek Chauvin drew toward a close Monday with tender memories from George Floyd’s younger brother and testimony from a police use-of-force expert who said no “reasonable” officer would have done what Chauvin did. Seth Stoughton is a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. He judged Chauvin’s actions against what a reasonable officer in the same situation would have done, and repeatedly found that Chauvin did not meet that test. He said that includes holding Floyd facedown with a knee across his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s younger brother, tearfully recalled Floyd's life.

