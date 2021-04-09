Watch
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Posted at 7:08 AM, Apr 09, 2021
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life. His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century. He was known for his occasionally racist and sexist remarks — and for gamely fulfilling more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interests at home and abroad.

