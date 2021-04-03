Watch
Confederate symbols prove difficult to remove in many states

AP
A worker secures the statue of Confederate Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury to a truck on Monument Avenue, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Maury was better known for his work in oceanography and other sciences before the Civil War. His statue is the second removed since a new state law was enacted on July first. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 03, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Amid a racial reckoning and a movement to remove Confederate monuments, it’s proven difficult to take down those symbols that remain across the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center says there are over 2,000 Confederate symbols in public spaces nationwide, including some at state Capitols. The organization says at least six Southern states have policies protecting those monuments. Historical preservation boards and Republican legislative majorities also have slowed the momentum, saying it’s important to preserve America’s past. Along with Confederate imagery, there are also efforts in some states to remove depictions of historical figures who mistreated Native Americans. 

