Ways to keep your energy bill low as temperatures drop

As you heat your home, there are ways to make sure your wallet doesn't suffer.

"Certain things like managing your thermostat, keeping the temperature set at, say, 68 when you're at home. Turning it down at night. You're going to get in bed, get under the covers, use that to keep you warm, and then in the morning turn it back up,” said Jane Ballentine with Baltimore Gas and Electric.

The thermostat isn't the only place you can save though.

That hot shower could be costing you too.

"Checking your hot water heater and turning it down to about 120 degrees so it's more of a warm temperature than a hot that can also cut your heating bills,” said Ballentine.

If you're not in favor of sacrificing the hot water or warm temperature, there are other ways to save.

Getting your HVAC checked annually can help you lower the bill year-round.

"They can help find deficiencies in there and make sure everything is tuned up properly and that certainly can cut costs to you,” said Ballentine.

BGE also has a program where someone can come to your home and identify ways you're potentially wasting energy.

"We'll have a technician come to your house, they'll spend about an hour there and they will check out different systems, look at your lights, air leaks coming from windows, and make recommendations on how to fix those," said Ballentine.

Replacing that old thermostat with a smart one can also be a way to reduce your bill and BGE has ways to get one at a discounted price.

They also have ways to help people who are struggling to pay their energy bills this winter.

"Some are through the Empower Maryland program, which can help you pay for your bill, and others look at each individual bill and make that recommendation, so it's not a one-size-fits-all cause we all have different experiences and opportunities,” said Ballentine.

You can also sign up for alerts so you're aware of any power outages bad weather may cause.