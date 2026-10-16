This week's Matter for Mallory: Missing checks and MVA refunds

This week, Mallory investigates how 25 checks mailed from inside a Baltimore County post office disappeared, with three resurfacing for more than $35,000. Plus, more Maryland drivers are getting registration refunds, but questions remain about money they overpaid in previous years.

25 checks vanish from post office, three altered for $35,000

📬 An envelope containing 25 checks worth about $5,600 disappeared after being mailed inside the Nottingham Post Office. Three have since resurfaced with altered amounts totaling more than $35,000, leaving community members dealing with suspected fraud and bank investigations.

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25 checks mailed inside Baltimore County post office go missing; 3 resurface altered for $35,000

More Maryland drivers get registration refunds, but questions remain

🚗 Another Maryland driver received a $142 refund after discovering his vehicle was placed in the wrong weight class. The MVA is reviewing vehicle records to identify other drivers who may have overpaid, but it's still unclear whether refunds will cover previous years.

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More Maryland drivers receive registration refunds, but questions remain about previous overpayments

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week

Before tossing an old gift card, check its balance. Many gift cards don't expire, and even a few forgotten dollars can help cover your next purchase.