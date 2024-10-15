Scammers sending unwanted packages to people's doorstep

BALTIMORE — Most of us are excited when a package shows up at our door.

Finally getting that thing we bought a few days ago.

But for some the item inside isn't something they ordered.

"These packages have lightweight items, they're very inexpensive to send so it's not costing the sender any significant amount of money but what they're getting in return is a boost in sales cause they're able to generate fake online reviews," said Clay Campbell with the Better Business Bureau of Maryland.

Being a verified seller is important with online retailers.

Typically it means those businesses are highly trusted.

Here in Maryland there have been some examples of the scam popping up.

"Lightweight items like ping pong balls, one report had seeds for planting flowers. It's a lot of random items," said Campbell.

Sometimes the business reaches out asking for payment after the items you didn't order show up at your door.

"That's another thing to remember is do not pay for the item. Sometime the scammer will try to call you, it's yours to keep," said Campbell.

If you get these items, outside of the inconvenience of dealing with the packages and the pesky requests for payments, it means your information is available online.

Someone has your name and shipping address and possibly your phone number.

"The people who are getting these packages are notified that their information is out there on the internet that their name and address is being used by these sellers for nefarious purchases," said Campbell.

The best option is to check any online retailers your information may be saved on like amazon or eBay to secure your information.

You can also reach out to the better business bureau to report the scam.