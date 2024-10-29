Life without water: community in Cecil Co. with nowhere to turn as wells run dry

BALTIMORE, MD — Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in the rural Cecil county lives Jennifer Blair.

Her family moved in a few years ago, everything was fine until their well started giving them trouble.

"We started noticing when we were running the dishwasher and washing clothes the water, basically we wouldn't have any water it would shut off," said Blair.

Jennifer and her husband thought it was a pump issue.

So they had them replaced... Multiple times.

"So we've been through a lot of pumps. I'd say at least six or seven pumps," said Blair.

After 20 thousand dollars of repairs eventually the well collapsed.

Shutting off the water to Jennifer's home.

"This week it will be five months since we've had water," said Blair.

Making typical everyday things difficult.

"It's been a nightmare. Just think about flushing a toilet, taking a shower," said Blair.

"I don't like people coming over my house. Christmas, we have to go elsewhere because I don't have a toilet that can flush," said Blair.

She's not the only one in the Whitaker woods neighborhood who has issues.

The former h-o-a president says this has been happening since the community was built.

"My well was 480 feet deep and it was not capable of supporting my household with guests," said Scott Holland.

The current president of the homeowner's association also deals with issues.

"We lost water completely last week we had our well, part of it collapsed," said Barbara Cox, the current HOA president.

Some of the potential solutions are cut off from these homeowners.

Getting someone to dig a new well is nearly impossible.

"They started having problems getting well diggers to dig the wells. When it's 650 feet through granite it ruins their equipment," said Cox.

Some of the community Is on public water, something Scott Holland the former HOA president was able to get done.

He had to get 60% of a street's homeowners to sign up for the water to get the company to run the main to the community.

"I needed water so i spent my evenings going door to door banging on doors and we did accomplish on several streets the 60% that was needed," said Holland.

So, Jennifer, Barbara and other neighbors tried to get the same thing done.

This time with a higher percentage needed of about 70%.

"We, obviously could never make that number," said Cox.

The community members who do want to hook up to the water main can pay out of their own pocket, but that's a high price tag.

"Everyone would have to basically come up with $65,000 to get it done."

Blair is trying her own way of hooking up to Scott's Water line.

Something that still comes with a high price tag.

"$25-28 thousand just for the plumber to run the water line and that's not including Artesian which is anywhere, I think it was $11,000 for Artesian I have to get two easements so that's $5,000 for an attorney and whatever mess that they make I have to repair the landscaping," said Blair.

Barbara says the county is working on something but they homeowners don't know what it is or when it will come.

For now, Blair is stuck without water going on month six.