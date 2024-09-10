IRS Direct File to save thousands of Marylanders time and money on taxes

BALTIMORE, Md. — Filing taxes can be a frustrating and confusing process.

It can also cost a lot to get it done professionally.

Maryland is rolling out a new process to cut down on costs for hundreds of thousands of Marylanders.

"Unfortunately, many Marylanders believe that they have no choice but to trust and pay a tax professional or pay for software to process their return so they can continue to be a good citizen," said Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

According to the comptroller, 700,000 Marylanders will benefit from the free tax filing service.

It goes into effect for next year's tax season.

"It's unacceptable that Marylanders should have to pay any portion whatsoever of their refund or paycheck to fulfill a mandatory requirement like filing their tax returns," said Lierman.

Comptroller Lierman says the average American spends $110 dollars and 10 hours to get their taxes done.

We asked people in Towson how much they pay.

"This past year I spent like an hour doing it, I paid," said Nate O'toole.

"I'm going to say $150, to file on Turbo Tax it's $150," said Makaiya Porter.

Both the people we talked to said this is a program they'd use instead of paying to have their taxes done.

Giavante hawkins, executive director of the Maryland Society of Accounting and Tax Professionals said in a statement, "We are fully committed to supporting efforts to simplify tax filing," Adding "It's important for taxpayers to understand the limitations of programs like direct file. Those with more complex financial situations should still consult a tax professional."

The new direct file program will be available to eligible Marylanders to file state and federal returns for the upcoming tax season.

Who qualifies is still being decided but it will likely be W-2 employees who take the standard deduction.