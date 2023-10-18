Matching Halloween pajamas for the family are on sale as low as $12.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Families who love wearing matching pajamas don’t have to wait until the Christmas holidays to unpack their festive sleepwear. What better holiday for the family to dress up together than Halloween?

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair of pajamas for the spooky season, look at this collection currently on sale at Walmart. Mom, Dad and the kids can create their version of a jack-o-lantern family with these adorable pajamas. And with sizes from infant through adult, no one has to be left out of the PJ party.

$12.99-$17.99 at Walmart

The Baozhu Family Matching Halloween Pajama Collection is currently on sale at Walmart from $12.99 to $17.99, depending on your chosen size:

$12.99 for Baby (sizes 3 months to 24 months). You’ll save $13 off the normal retail price of $25.99.

$13.99 for Child (sizes 2T to 14 years). You’ll save $16 off the normal retail price of $29.99

$17.99 for Men (sizes medium to 4XL). You’ll save $22 off the normal retail price of $39.99

$17.99 for Women (sizes small to XXL). You’ll save $22 off the normal retail price of $39.99

Each pair of PJs is sold individually and comes with one jack-o’-lantern style long-sleeved shirt and a pair of striped pajama bottoms. Made with 100% cotton, these Halloween pajamas are soft, comfortable, and easy to clean.

Due to the cotton fabric and the form-fitting style of this pajama set, you may want to consider buying a size or two larger than usual for extra comfort and to avoid shrinkage in the dryer.

Get the Halloween fun started a little earlier than Oct. 31 and keep it going after the kids finish trick-or-treating by picking up this playful PJ set for the whole family.

