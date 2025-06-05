We've gotten to that point in the NBA postseason; the finals are upon us.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers for NBA glory.

While this wasn't the finals that most were expecting, both teams have taken out powerhouses during this year's playoffs to get to this point.

Quick Preview of 2025 NBA Finals You can watch the 2025 NBA Finals right here on WMAR

OKC battled the Grizzlies, Nuggets and Timberwolves to punch their ticket, while the Pacers defeated the Bucks, Cavaliers and Knicks.

One of these teams will hold the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time in their respective histories.

Tipoff is set for Thursday, June 5, at 8:30 pm, and you can catch the whole series on WMAR.

The 11 o'clock newscast will follow right after each game.