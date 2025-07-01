'The Hardy Boyz' talk TNA Wrestling coming to Baltimore, cementing their legacy in tag team history

BALTIMORE — You don't have to be a mega fan of wrestling to know about this tag team.

The legendary Matt and Jeff Hardy, "The Hardy Boyz," sat down with WMAR to talk about TNA Wrestling's upcoming show at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

TNA Wrestling's show in Charm City will be its first ever, but this isn't the first trip to Baltimore for the Hardys.

"We're super excited to return to Baltimore. Baltimore is one of the greatest wrestling cities in all of America. So to come back to Baltimore and be able to bring impact there and have a live show is going to be awesome," Matt said.

"Baltimore has got a special place in my heart. It's kind of has a sacred place in my heart and mind because that was when I first became WWE World Champion. Man, that's where my celebration and entrance was for the first time. And I always think about how special that was for me, for that childhood dream to come true, and then go out there with the people in Baltimore to celebrate it," said Jeff.

They even mentioned Jimmy's Famous Seafood, stating that the Baltimore staple is great and has always taken care of wrestlers.

WATCH: Matt and Jeff Hardy speak on what they have left to accomplish in their already illustrious careers The Hardy Boyz speak on cementing their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams ever



The Hardys have never hesitated celebrating Baltimore's culture, and they say that TNA Wrestling having its first show ever here just shows how "white hot" the company has been as of late, especially with its partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

In January, the two companies announced a multi-year partnership that aimed to create crossover opportunities between NXT superstars and TNA wrestling stars.

Since the partnership, TNA stars have been seen on quite a few episodes of NXT, a developmental brand with WWE. They've even made their way to major premium live events such as the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania, with plenty of viral moments.

"TNA went from a place that was struggling, and there was a time where a year and a half ago, they were struggling to put a few 100 people into a venue. And now, with all the great things that have happened, Nick Nemeth coming in and being the world champion was a big deal. Joe Hendry becoming viral, becoming this huge massive star across all of wrestling, especially with social media. I think the partnership with TNA and NXT is big. I think it's helped things out," said Matt.

It's no shock that TNA Wrestling's recent elevation allowed the opportunity for this historic three-city tour this summer.

The tour is set to begin on Friday, August 15, in Baltimore with the Emergence special, which is airing live on TNA+.

The next day, Saturday, August 16, fans can attend the taping for TNA iMPACT!, which will air on AXS TV in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada.

When asked what fans can expect for the upcoming shows, Matt told WMAR that TNA will put on a show that will display what the definition of pro wrestling is supposed to be.

"In pro wrestling, the most important thing isn't the match. The match is great. People watch it, they're entertained by it, they want to see it. [They say], 'I hope my guy wins,' or you know, 'I hope the bad guy I hate gets beat up tonight.' But at the end of they, they want to see that story conclude in the way they want it to, because they've been following what the story is. And I think in Baltimore, by the time we get to Baltimore, there's going to be a lot of stories that are going to make people really, really satisfied," said Matt.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale officially Wednesday, July 2.

To purchase yours, or for more details on the upcoming shows, click here.