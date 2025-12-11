St. Frances flexes, routs Corner Canyon 37-20 at Under Armour Stadium

BALTIMORE — Under the lights at Under Armour Stadium, St. Frances flexed their muscles against Corner Canyon in a blowout, 37-20.

The Panthers' defense did its impression of the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 defense.

The group had the Chargers moving in quicksand for the majority of the game as Canyon didn't score until the third quarter when St. Frances was sprinting out in front 28-0.

This score by Canyon didn't come from them marching up the field.

It came from a fumbled snap on a punt turned touchdown.

Panthers quarterback Jae’Olyn Williams dotted the chargers up, throwing 3 TDs for 126 yards and one interception.

Jessie Legree was on the receiving end of one of Williams' TDs.

He would go on to flip on the afterburners on a trick play, returning a kick for a 65-yard touchdown.

Running back Jaylen Burke was on his workhorse running for 143 on 21 attempts.

By the time Canyon began getting its offensive machine going in the 4th quarter, it would be too late.

The Panthers closed this season with nine wins and one loss. They will go down in history as the first team to win the Overtime National Championship.