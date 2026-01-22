South Africa, New Zealand rugby teams to bring rivalry to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One of rugby's most iconic matchups is coming to Baltimore.

The touring series between the South Africa Springboks and the New Zealand All Blacks has announced Baltimore as the host city for the 2026 series' fourth Test.

The international rivalry is coming to the United States for the first time, with M&T Bank Stadium welcoming the two teams on Saturday, September 12.

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets here. These will be available from Thursday, January 29, with general sale opening Monday, February 2.

Both the Springboks and the All Blacks have a history of playing matches in the United States. South Africa faced the USA in Houston in 2001 and visited Washington D.C. in 2018 to face Wales.

New Zealand played numerous games in Chicago in recent years.