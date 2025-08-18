Scottie Scheffler wins BMW Championship at Caves Valley

OWINGS MILLS — Scottie Scheffler had a Tiger Woods-style moment at the BMW Championship on Sunday, delivering a clutch chip-in on the 17th hole that helped seal his fifth win of the season.

Down four shots early, Scheffler clawed back against Robert MacIntyre and held a one-shot lead heading into the toughest hole on the course.

From the rough, he launched an 82-foot chip that rolled perfectly into the cup — a highlight-reel birdie that brought the crowd to its feet and effectively iced the win.

“I knew it was going to be fast... then it started looking better and better,” Scheffler said. “It was definitely nice to see that one go in.”

He closed with a 67 for a two-shot victory and joined Tiger as the only players since 2006 to win five times in back-to-back seasons.

Scheffler now heads to the Tour Championship as the FedEx Cup leader, looking to become the first repeat champ since the format began in 2007.

