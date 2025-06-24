Ravens training camp starts soon, here's what you need to know

BALTIMORE — Ravens' training camp is one month away and if you're interested in going, the team has you covered.

Practice sessions are free for fans who get online passes on July 9.

It will feature 16 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. In addition to these sessions, the team will hold a 3 p.m. practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 3.

The practice also features a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-12.

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held on Wednesday, July 23. The final date for fans attending training camp is Wednesday, Aug. 13.

For more training camp details, click here.