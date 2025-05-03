Watch Now
Ravens' Isaiah Likely to host charity softball game at Ripken Stadium

Tight end (80) Isaiah Likely of the Baltimore Ravens catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
ABERDEEN, Md. — Ravens' tight end Isaiah Likely is set to host his inaugural "Isaiah Likely Softball Slam," a charity softball game benefiting Special Olympics Maryland.

The event is scheduled for June 1 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

It will be a matchup between Ravens' offensive and defensive players.

"I am very excited to launch this charity softball game as it is a great opportunity to spend time with my teammates, while also raising money for Special Olympics Maryland,” Likely said. “Ravens fans are the best fans in the NFL, and I know we will enjoy another opportunity to interact with them, have some fun on the softball field and raise important funds. It will be an awesome summer day.”

To buy tickets, clickhere.

For more details on the event, go to the organization's website.

