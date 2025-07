BALTIMORE — The pick is in.

With the 19th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Orioles drafted Ike Irish from Auburn University, an outfielder and catcher.

Irish hit .350 with 39 home runs in his Auburn career, including .364 with 19 home runs this spring, according to ESPN.

He's been compared to players like Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs.

Irish is the top-ranked catcher and No. 11 overall prospect in this year’s Draft class.