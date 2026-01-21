Maryland women's basketball looks to rebound against No. 10 Iowa after UCLA loss

After suffering a season-worst 97-67 loss against No. 3 UCLA, the 15th-ranked Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team is looking to bounce back Thursday against No. 10 Iowa.

Sunday marks just the third loss for the Terps. But there's hope for Thursday's game against the Hawkeyes. They're playing at home in the Xfinity Center, where the Terps are 12-1 on the year.

They've had two days of practice this week for the first time all year. Coach Brenda Frese says her team is ready to bounce back and put that loss behind them.

"I expect every time this team has not had the outcome that they've wanted, they've done a tremendous job of just really taking the lessons and learning from them and being ready to move on against their next opponent," Frese said.

Thursday's game tips off at 6 p.m. in College Park.

