L.A. Rams to practice at Camden Yards following Ravens game

BALTIMORE — The Los Angeles Rams are coming to Baltimore for an extended stay.

The Rams, set to face the Ravens, will be calling Baltimore home as they've reached an agreement to practice at Camden Yards from October 11-17.

The team will be flying to London the following week to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, so instead of returning to the west coast, they've reached an agreement with the Orioles to stay an extra week.

According to Maryland Stadium Authority executive director Mike Frenz, the Rams will have access to the playing field, the banquet area, the Orioles clubhouse and the visiting clubhouse.

"I think it's an example of cooperation between the two teams. I think it's really cool," Frenz said.

The Rams couldn't use M&T Bank, because "the field would get really torn up and they wouldn't have time to get it in condition for the next Ravens home game," Frenz added.

These practices will not be open to the public, and the seating bowl area will not be used.