Feds accuse men of bribing Coppin State basketball player in points shaving scandal

BALTIMORE — A Maryland HBCU is named in a newly unsealed indictment of 20 men involved in an alleged NCAA basketball point-shaving scheme.

The scandal reportedly impacted 29 games, 17 different college teams, and 39 basketball players who were bribed.

RELATED: 15 former NCAA players among those charged in alleged scheme to rig basketball games

One appears to have played for the Coppin State University Eagles Men's Basketball Team.

Charging documents say two "fixers," identified as Jalen Smith and Antonio Blakeney, offered the Coppin player money "to under-perform" in a March 2024 basketball game against South Carolina State.

Leading up to the game prosecutors say South Carolina State was favored to beat Coppin by approximately 9 points.

Based on Smith and Blakeney's bribe, two gamblers named Marves Fairley and Shane Hennen are accused of betting that South Carolina would cover the spread.

In the end Coppin played better than expected, losing by only three points (61-58), causing Fairley and Hennen to lose money.

The indictment reveals a text chain between Smith and the Coppin player that occurred during the game's half-time.

Smith appears to be angered at the Coppin player's high performance level, blaming him for the lost bet.

"Wtf u doing, it need to be a blowout . . . You hooping yo ass off wtf . . . U supposed to be f**king losing, you costing us money . . . Get yo ass blow out next half bro," Smith texted.

The Coppin player apologized in response saying "I couldn't even keep they lead together, I'm sorry for that bro, I try to tell my teammates to chill and all that bro, swear I tried everything in my power second half."

It should be noted, while Blakeney was named in the indictment, he was not charged. Blakeney once played in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls. Smith, meanwhile, was described as a basketball trainer.

Coppin State University told WMAR-2 News they had "no comment" on the matter.