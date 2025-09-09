Edgewood High School alum, Giants DB Deonte Banks returns to Harford County to receive special honor

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A current NFL star returned home to Harford County to be honored by his alma mater, Edgewood High School.

Giants defensive back and former Terp Deonte Banks was recognized during a special ceremony for his athletic achievements and lasting impact on the community.

Through his performance on the field, Banks, 24, earned himself a full scholarship to the University of Maryland and played all four years.

Following his tenure at UMD, he was drafted 24th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Edgewood High unveiled a tribute to Banks on the football field. His jersey number and last name were placed on the 3-yard line at both ends of the field.

Harford County Public Schools

The current number he wears will be displayed in the school's athletic hallway, which school leaders hope will serve as a source of inspiration for current and future student-athletes.

“Deonte has inspired us all with his hard work, resilience, and commitment to greatness,” said Sandra McMichael, principal of Edgewood High School. “He represents not only the best of our community but also the endless possibilities that come with passion and determination.”