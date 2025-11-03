DTLR donates $20,000 to Baltimore City College and Polytechnic Institute football programs

BALTIMORE — DTLR gives back to Baltimore high school football with $20,000 donation.

The lifestyle retailer showed major school spirit this weekend, donating $10,000 each to Baltimore City College and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

The checks were presented during the third quarter of Saturday's annual City-Poly rivalry game at Morgan State's Hughes Stadium.

For the second year in a row, DTLR also partnered with Under Armour, donating uniforms and designing special rivalry packs for both teams.

The matchup, dating back to 1889, is one of the oldest high school football rivalries in the country.

