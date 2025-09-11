Catch the Washington Capitals in Annapolis for free this weekend

ANNAPOLIS — Professional hockey comes to Annapolis, at least for a few days.

And all of it is free.

The Washington Capitals will hold their 2025 rookie minicamp at Navy's McMullen Hockey Arena.

Rookies scheduled to participate include Caps first-round picks Ryan Leonard, Lynden Lakovic, and Terik Parascak.

Other players taking part include Andrew Cristall and Ilya Protas.

23 players will be in attendance.

The complete rookie camp roster and guide can be found here.

All on-ice sessions are free to attend.

The full schedule is below.

Friday, Sept. 12



Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice

Saturday, Sept. 13



No on-ice session

Sunday, Sept. 14



10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice

Monday, Sept. 15

