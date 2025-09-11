Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Catch the Washington Capitals in Annapolis for free this weekend

AP Photo/Nick Wass
Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, center, in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Friday, March 7, 2025
ANNAPOLIS — Professional hockey comes to Annapolis, at least for a few days.

And all of it is free.

The Washington Capitals will hold their 2025 rookie minicamp at Navy's McMullen Hockey Arena.

Rookies scheduled to participate include Caps first-round picks Ryan Leonard, Lynden Lakovic, and Terik Parascak.

Other players taking part include Andrew Cristall and Ilya Protas.

23 players will be in attendance.

The complete rookie camp roster and guide can be found here.

All on-ice sessions are free to attend.

The full schedule is below.

Friday, Sept. 12

  • Start of Capitals Rookie Camp
  • 10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice
  • 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice

Saturday, Sept. 13

  • No on-ice session

Sunday, Sept. 14

  • 10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice
  • 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice

Monday, Sept. 15

  • Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp
  • 10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice
  • 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice
