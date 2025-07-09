Baltimore's own Angel Reese shines as NBA 2K26 WNBA cover athlete, unveiled signature shoe

Angel Reese is the next NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete, per 2K Games.

She becomes the 6th WNBA player to grace the cover of a NBA 2K game.

Previous cover athletes included Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, Sabrina Ionescu, and A'ja Wilson.

Reese, 23, will join reigning NBA MVP and champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and future hall of famer and Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony on this year's cover.

On the cover, you can see Reese wearing her first announcement of the day, the 'Angel Reese 1', presented by Reebok.

"Of course we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?!‍" Reese said on X.

The Baltimore native has been hitting her stride as of late as a member of the Chicago Sky, while also becoming the first player in WNBA history with five straight games with 15+ rebounds.

Reese recently earned her second All-Star nod and will play for Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier in this year's All-Star game as they are set to battle Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and her squad.

All-Star Weekend will take place on July 18 and 19 in Indianapolis.

The skills competition and three-point contest will occur Friday, July 18, and the All-Star Game is set for Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m.

