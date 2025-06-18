Baltimore Ravens have signed former Packers CB Jaire Alexander

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is creating a "no fly zone" in their secondary.

They've now signed former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

According to ESPN, Alexander signed a one-year, $4 million deal, with the cornerback having the ability to earn $2 more in incentives.

The deal has a $6 million max value.

He turned down more to be in Baltimore with his former college teammate Lamar Jackson.

Alexander was an All-Pro in 2020 and 2022.

He finished the 2024 season with two interceptions, 15 tackles and seven passes deflected.

Alexander joins a secondary with Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton.

This comes a day after Jackson called for General Manager Eric DeCosta to go out and "get" the cornerback.