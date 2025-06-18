Watch Now
Baltimore Ravens have signed former Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Matt Ludtke/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is seen before the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
BALTIMORE — Baltimore is creating a "no fly zone" in their secondary.

They've now signed former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

According to ESPN, Alexander signed a one-year, $4 million deal, with the cornerback having the ability to earn $2 more in incentives.

The deal has a $6 million max value.

He turned down more to be in Baltimore with his former college teammate Lamar Jackson.

Alexander was an All-Pro in 2020 and 2022.

He finished the 2024 season with two interceptions, 15 tackles and seven passes deflected.

Alexander joins a secondary with Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton.

This comes a day after Jackson called for General Manager Eric DeCosta to go out and "get" the cornerback.

