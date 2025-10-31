Baltimore Ravens fined $100,000 for violating the league's injury report policy

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens were fined $100,000 for violating the NFL's injury report policy by inaccurately listing quarterback Lamar Jackson's practice status on Friday, October 24.

Jackson was listed as a full participant that day, but instead practiced with the scout team, which is against NFL rules. This was two days before their match up against the Chicago Bears, where Tyler Huntley ultimately started for the team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL "decided the violation was the result of negligence, not an attempt to gain a competitive advantage."

The Ravens fully cooperated with the investigation.

They released a statement saying they accept the NFL's decision and will not appeal the ruling. They add that they will take steps to ensure this doesn't happen again.

The fine came one day after Jackson started against the Miami Dolphins in Thursday Night Football, his first game in three weeks.

And he returned in a big way, with four touchdown passes for a 28 - 6 victory over the Dolphins.

This is Baltimore's 2nd straight win following a rough 1-5 start. The Ravens head to Minnesota next Sunday to take on the Vikings at 1 p.m.