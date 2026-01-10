Baltimore native Derik Queen notches triple-double in return to DMV area against Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans center and Baltimore native Derik Queen stuffed the stat sheet in his return to the DMV area Friday night against the Washington Wizards.

Queen tallied a triple-double, finishing the game with 14 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks.

The Pelicans secured a convincing win against the Wizards behind Queen's triple-double and Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III's strong performances.

Despite the Pelicans being 9-31 on the year, Queen has been a bright spot for the squad, ranking high among rookies in total assists, total rebounds, blocks and steals.

Friday night marked the first and only time this season Queen and the Pelicans played at Capital One Arena.