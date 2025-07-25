160 children compete in Baltimore street hockey tournament

BALTIMORE — 160 children took hockey to the streets today in Baltimore's 13th annual Street Hockey Tournament at Madison Square Rec Center.

Ten recreation center teams from across the city competed against one another for a miniature Stanley Cup and the bragging rights as the best team in the city.

Organizers say the main goal is to have fun and get kids interested in the sport.

"Ice hockey can be a really expensive sport for a lot of families, it requires a lot of travel, a lot of equipment. Street hockey is an alternative to that sport, a more affordable alternative. All you need is a stick and a ball in a net, you can kind of play wherever," said Michael Janke, Washington Capitals off-ice coordinator for youth hockey development.

The Washington Capitals pay for the tournament, which also includes team shirts and water bottles for each player.

