Detectives still need your help solving 2009 cold case

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Detectives are still working to solve the 2009 homicide of Daniel Ho Coverston.

These detectives are interested in hearing from people who frequently visited the area near the Alameda Shopping Center where a payphone was located.

They think the person who made the call from that phone may have been the same person that entered his apartment and killed him as he was resting from his surgery.

Family members remain hopeful this case can be solved.

In 2016 Metro Crime Stoppers announced a reward for of $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

On February 14, 2009, Daniel Coverston's friend entered his apartment to check on him as he was recovering from surgery for a detached retina.

When he entered, he expected to see him resting face down, but Coverston didn't respond when his friend called out to him.

After investigation, officers determined that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead at the scene.

The only clue investigators found was that the last phone call he received came from a phone booth that was located on Loch Raven Boulevard at Belvedere Avenue.

