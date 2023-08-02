Baltimore County Police identify serial rapist in 45-year-old cold case

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect in the rape investigations of five women.

70-year-old James Shipe Sr. was identified as a potential suspect after a thorough review of forensic evidence collected under the GBMC Slide Project.

“While we know today’s arrest cannot erase the harm Shipe inflicted upon The Survivors, the Baltimore County Police Department has removed a dangerous threat from our communities,” Police Chief Robert McCullough said. “Our commitment to all The Survivors of sexual assault remains steadfast as the investigation into these crimes continues. We thank our many partners who have assisted in this ongoing effort.”

The crimes Shipe has been charged with committing occurred between 1978 and 1986.

He is currently being held without bond.

The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone with information about other sexual assaults involving suspect Shipe to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.

Survivors who would prefer to speak with a victim advocate, may contact the Department’s Victim Advocate by calling 443-345-7587 or emailing aharkins@turnaroundinc.org.