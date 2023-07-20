Baltimore County mother makes public plea for information on daughter's murder

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Her daughter was murdered nearly 18 years ago.

But the case went cold.

Now, that mom is pleading for anyone who knows anything to step forward.

On November 5, 2005, Tiona Smith got on a bus in Cockeysville, heading home after work.

The day after, two children found her body 15 miles away behind a home on Fox Meadow Road in Gwynn Oak.

All these years later, police still don't know why or how Tiona ended up behind that home.

she was 23-years-old at the time.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information.