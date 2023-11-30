32 years cold, police seek information in decades old case

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — November 30, 1991, 4:30 p.m., that was the last time a friend of Angela Wanita Bowens saw her alive.

Later that night, two motorists who were driving past the Diamond Ridge Family Park in the 7500 block of Dogwood Road discovered her body lying in the parking lot.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that Bowens was suffering from a gunshot wound.

32 years later, her murder remains unsolved.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Baltimore County Police Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit at 410-887-3943.