Watch Now
InvestigatorsMaryland Mysteries

Actions

32 years cold, police seek information in decades old case

Baltimore County Police respond to shooting in Dundalk
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police respond to shooting in Dundalk
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 13:39:31-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — November 30, 1991, 4:30 p.m., that was the last time a friend of Angela Wanita Bowens saw her alive.

Later that night, two motorists who were driving past the Diamond Ridge Family Park in the 7500 block of Dogwood Road discovered her body lying in the parking lot.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that Bowens was suffering from a gunshot wound.

32 years later, her murder remains unsolved.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Baltimore County Police Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit at 410-887-3943.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices