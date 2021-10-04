Maryland man one of three murdered in Florida

DAVENPORT, FL — This weekend a Maryland man was killed, allegedly by his coworker. It happened in Davenport, Florida.

Dewlon Donell, 46, from Maryland was murdered along with 41-year-old Kevin Lanusse from Pennsylvania, and 44-year-old Gregory Dolezal from Ohio.

After a two-hour manhunt, detectives arrested 39-year-old Shaun Paul Runyon for 3 counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery.

Runyon and the three victims were contracted by Publix Headquarters in Lakeland, Florida for electrical work. The four were employed with JNB Electric in Pennsylvania, and were staying in a rental home with another coworker.

Polk County Sheriff's Office 39-year-old Shaun Paul Runyon

On Friday, October 1, Runyon and Lanusse, the supervisor, had an on-the-job disagreement. Police say that ended in a fist fight. Runyon then left the job site. The co-workers assumed he left to go back home to Pennsylvania. Instead, police say, he returned to the home the next day and murdered Lanusse and Donell while they were asleep, by beating them to death with a baseball bat. Dolezal woke up prior to being attacked, and tried to escape but was stabbed.

Runyon also struck another co-worker with the bat as he was trying to escape. That victim, and his family, were able to escape without further harm.

After the murders, Runyon took off in a rental car to the Lake Wales area. Deputies located him at the Lake Wales Medical Center where he was arrested without incident.

Detectives say Runyon told them he drove to Georgia Friday and bought a crossbow, with a plan to return to Florida and kill his three coworkers. He drove to Tampa, left his work vehicle at the Tampa International Airport, and rented a Nissan Versa. He told detectives he purchased a baseball bat in Tampa, which he decided to use instead of the crossbow.

Runyon was booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held without bond.

Runyon has had past run-ins with the law, including assault and drug charges. He was set to have a hearing on those charges, back in Pennsylvania, October 14th.

