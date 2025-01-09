Who killed Gladys Beauchamp?

It was around 3 in the afternoon on October 11th, 1989, when a body was found in the woods off of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

Gladys Faye Beauchamp was 37 years old, a mother, and had recently gotten engaged.

"He just gave her an engagement ring a couple months ago," her brother told WMAR-2 News at the time. "And to see this it's, uh, he's taking it really hard."

Police believe Beauchamp was killed on her way to work.

"She never missed work," her brother said. "Long as the buses run, my sister was there."

Beauchamp regularly took the bus around 6 a.m. and walked along an asphalt walkway on her way to her job at a nursing home.

Police at the time were investigating multiple rapes in the same area.

"It's a good possibility that it is connected. We are investigating along that line, looking into that aspect of the case," a police spokesperson said at the time.

Police also had a description of a suspect.

"The suspect we're looking for, for questioning, is a Black male, approximately six foot or taller, roughly 175 pounds, possibly lighter," police told WMAR-2 News at the time. "We believe he may be young because he was walking at a quick pace. He was wearing a zippered army jacket with no patches on it, possibly faded blue jeans a yellow tight-knit hat and a yellow type scarf, possibly wearing gloves."

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you have any information that could help police solve the murder of Gladys Faye Beauchamp, please call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731.