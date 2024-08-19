Three years later and no answers on man found 'slumped over and bleeding' in car

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It's been three years since a Baltimore County man was found "slumped over and bleeding," in his car.

Malcome Miller was 25 at the time of his murder. He had recently become a father and looked forward to raising his daughter.

On August 19, 2021, around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Wycombe Way for a car with a "busted out window."

When police arrived, they found Miller inside a Honda Accord and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say there witnesses to the murder, yet this murder remains unsolved.

If anyone has any information, contact the Baltimore County Police Department.

Information leading to an arrest/ indictment could result in a reward of up to $2,000.