The woman in the white dress: who killed Kimberlee Bock?

Courtesy: Baltimore County Police Department; WMAR-2 News Archive
She'd gone out for a night on the town.

But, Kimberlee Marie Bock would be dead by morning.

Bock was 21 years old on Tuesday, July 20, 1982, when she went bar hopping with some friends.

They were on Morgan Road in Brooklyn Park, over in Anne Arundel County, around 2 to 2:30 in the morning on Wednesday, July 21, when she was last seen alive.

Around four hours later, a jogger five miles away discovered her body in Shelbourne Field in Arbutus.

Police told WMAR-2 News at the time she was wearing only a white dress.

She was stabbed multiple times, and her hands had been bound.

A death notice in the Baltimore Sun a few days later shared that she left behind parents, siblings, and a young son.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you have any information that can help police solve the murder of Kimberlee Bock, or saw her between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on July 21, 1982, please contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020. You can also reach out to Metro Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

