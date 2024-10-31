The five-hour mystery in a 33-year-old cold case

Angela Wanita Bowens was just 26 years old as she stood on Edmondson Avenue, near Poplar Grove Street, waiting for a 'new guy' to pick her up.

That was at about 4:30 in the afternoon on that Saturday, November 30, 1991, her friend later told police.

It was also the last time this friend would see Bowens alive.

Because just over five hours later, around 9:45 p.m. two people driving past Diamond Ridge Family Park found her, dead in the parking lot.

Police say Bowens died of a gunshot wound.

But the details of what happened to Bowens between 4:30 and 9:45 that evening evaded police.

Nearly 33 years later, Baltimore County Police continue to look for answers.

If you have any information that can help police solve the murder of Angela Wanita Bowens, or saw her during those five hours, please contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020. You can also reach out to Metro Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.