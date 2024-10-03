Sixteen years later, Howard County Police seeking answers in man's murder

Howard County police are still looking for answers in a man's murder 16 years ago.

Tamba Karmor Nyorkor was 26 years old when he was shot and killed in his apartment.

A woman had called police to the 9700 block of Clocktower Lane in Columbia around 7:30 on the evening of October 8, 2008.

She told law enforcement that there was a man inside the apartment that was looked like he was injured or dead.

When paramedics and police arrived at the apartment on Clocktower Lane, they found Nyorkor dead, but his two toddler-age children were unharmed.

Police did at one point arrest a man in connection with this case, but the charges were dropped.

Police ask if anyone has any information concerning Tamba Nyorkor to please call Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP or email at hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. In Howard County, the reward for information in any cold case is up to $30,000.