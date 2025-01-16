Servicemember's murder 40 years ago remains unsolved

Seargent First Class Ronald Haislip taught mechanics at Aberdeen Proving Ground in what was called the school brigade, back in 1983.

"He didn't appear for work on a Friday, and then again on a Monday, and that alerted the military there was a problem," says Capt. Andrew Lane with the Harford County Sheriff's Office.



It was Tuesday, October 18th when his body was discovered in Whiteford.

The 37-year-old had been shot and, police believe, dumped near the Pennsylvania border.

"He was found in northern Harford County, quite a ways from Aberdeen Proving Ground," says Lane, adding, "It was quite a way from where he lived and where he worked."

While police haven't made any arrests, they do have some investigative avenues they're working on.

Haislip was married with children, but police believe there's more to the story.

"They learned that the victim was involved in romantic relationships that maybe could have led to this occurring," says Lane. "And in investigating that, in those relationships, they did develop a person of interest originally in 1983. And that person of interest in 1983 and others we believe are witnesses, that still stands to this day."

Lane added that the crime was especially violent, but wouldn't go into the exact nature of Haislip's injuries, other than to say they were "severe."

Police are hopeful advanced forensic technology or someone coming forward all these years can help get justice for Haislip.

"Even all these years later I would ask people if they saw this and remembered his name, and they remembered him in the area. If they have any information- even if they don't think it's critical or important it may be the piece we need."



HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you have any information about Ronald Hayslip's murder, including details about people he was socializing with, please call the Harford County Sheriff's Department at 410-838-6600.