Police still looking for leads on the murder of man in Randallstown apartment

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It's been 32 years and one family is still looking for answers.

Scott Short, 27, was found fatally stabbed inside his Randallstown apartment on September 23, 1992.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry although there were signs of a struggle.

Short's body was found by his sister in his completely ransacked apartment. He was fully clothed, with multiple wounds on his neck, head and torso.

There was also evidence that someone tried to wash blood off their hands in the bathroom, police add.

While decades have passed, the family's hope hasn't.

If you have any information relating to the murder of Scott Short, contact the Baltimore County Police Department.