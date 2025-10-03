Police arrest estranged husband in decades-old murder of 911 operator

TOWSON, Md. — Police on Friday announced that they have arrested a suspect in the 1994 murder of Linda Lester, a 31-year-old mother and 911 operator.

Donald Lester, now 68, was Linda Lester's estranged husband at the time of her death. They were living separately and going through a divorce.

Linda Lester had disappeared after leaving work in the late evening hours of October 11, 1994. She'd been heading toward Donald Lester's home to pick up her 2-year-old child.

Her body was discovered on October 17, 1994, on an embankment along I-70.

Police said it was the forensic evidence and advancements in DNA technology that helped them to finally close this case.

"How could somebody do that, how could anybody harm anybody like that. She didn't do nothing to nobody," her father said after learning of her death.

