Murder of UMD coach's son remains unsolved

It was late on a Sunday evening, September 3, 2017, when police were called to the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Rd in Howard County.

They found 25-year-old Meiko Locksley suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.

A neighbor said she heard the shot.

"I didn't pay attention to it, nothing." she told a WMAR-2 News reporter at the time. "I thought it was a firecracker."

Another neighbor saw Locksley out her window, bleeding, his head in the grass, and called 911.

He was transported to the hospital where Locksley was pronounced dead.

His father, Mike Locksley, at the time, was an assistant football coach in Alabama. A little over a year after his son's murder, he signed a coaching contract with the University of Maryland Terps.

Three years after Meiko Lockesly died, his father described the magnitude of the loss.

"He was a great son, caring, wasn't perfect, as no child is," said Mike Locksley, "talented athlete, smart, gone too soon, but very thankful for the 25 years we did get to spend with him."

While no one has been arrested and charged with Meiko Locksley's murder, a man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for obstruction of justice related to the murder.

"Specifically for lying to a federal grand jury and law enforcement in connection with a murder," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office earlier this year.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you have any information about the murder of Meiko Locksley that might help police solve this crime, please call 410-313-STOP or email hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers may remain anonymous and there is a reward for any information in a Howard County cold case of up to $30,000.