Murder of Glen Burnie teen 35 years ago still stumps police

Pasadena 15-year-old Mary Kathleen Grant went by the name Kathy.

She disappeared on January 9, 1989. Kathy had been expected at an apartment on Americana Circle but never arrived.

Her twin sister was the one who last saw her, walking from the 7-Eleven on Furnace Branch Rd.

Her parents didn't report her missing for 10 days, as she was a frequent runaway and hitchhiker.

Police told WMAR-2 News at the time that her parents had to report Kathy missing prior to that January.

But, Kathy wouldn't be seen alive by her family again.

On January 29, 1989, her naked body was found by some people walking through an abandoned baseball field in a wooded area of Pasadena.

Police say she had multiple injuries, leading to her death.

If you have any information that could help police, or saw Kathy Grant alive at any time between January 9, 1989 and January 29, 1989, please contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-4731 or submit a tip online. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7-LOCKUP.