Mother's murder still confounds police seven years later

It was just after five in the evening, on Thursday, February 9, 2017, when Baltimore County police were called to a home in Nottingham, for an unconscious woman.

They arrived at the home on the 3800 block of Perryhurst Place, to find May Ann Atilana Siason dead on the kitchen floor.

A neighbor told a WMAR-2 News reporter at the time, described the shrieks of Siason's four-year-old child.

"They saw their mother dead, so they came out screaming," said Cathy, a neighbor from across the street. "So, you can imagine they're traumatized for life now."

ARCHIVE: 2017 Siason murder

The child wasn't physically harmed, but had been home with her mom at the time of the murder.

Siason was killed from trauma to the upper body, and police don't believe the killing was random.

She'd been found by family returning home.

Back in 2017, a spokesperson for the police said, "We actually need help from the public to give us any information they may have, anything they may have seen, anything they may have heard."

If you have any information, even a small detail, that could help police in this case, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020, or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Callers may remain anonymous.