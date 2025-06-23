LaQuanda “Niecey” Williams was murdered 25 years ago, her killer is still on the loose

LA PLATA, Md. — It's been decades since a woman's body was discovered in a Charles County Field.

Up until 2023, police only knew her as "Jane Doe."

While watching a news report about the cold case, someone called in a tip believing they were related to the victim.

"When this tip came in, everything the caller conveyed just fit. I felt we now had a direction to move forward and a solid lead to pursue,” said Noelle Gehrman, Deputy Director of the Charles County Sheriff's Office Forensic Science Section.

LaQuanda Denise “Niecey” Williams, was 31 years old at the time she was murdered in 1998.

The relative sent photos of Williams to investigators who immediately noticed similarities in the sketch used to identify her.

Thanks to the tip, detectives located potential siblings who provided a DNA sample, confirming their relationship to Williams.

While it's certainly a big break in the case, detectives are still searching for her killer.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for more information leading to an arrest.

Charles County Sheriff's Office

No matter how big or small the tip, police want to hear from you.

Contact them at 301-932-3037 or remain anonymous by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

